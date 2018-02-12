Rangers' Joey Gallo: Entering season as starting first baseman

Manager Jeff Banister said Gallo will be the Rangers' starting first baseman in 2018, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After spending time at multiple positions in 2017 -- he started 66 games at third base, 52 at first base and 17 in left field -- Gallo will enter the upcoming campaign with a clear cut role as the team's everyday first baseman. The 24-year-old was a favorite to win the starting job after bashing 41 homers in 145 games last season, though his accompanying .209 batting average and 36.8 percent strikeout rate understandably left the Rangers with some worries. He did walk a decent amount, however, leaving him with a more respectable .333 on-base percentage at the end of the year. The hope is that keeping Gallo at one position in 2018 will allow him to focus more on improving his offensive approach; if he's able to cut down on his strikeout rate, he has the power potential to flirt with a 50-homer campaign.