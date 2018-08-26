Rangers' Joey Gallo: Enters Saturday's game late

Gallo (ankle) entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter and ran the bases after reaching base on an error.

Gallo eventually went from first to third on a single and then trotted home on Rougned Odor's home run. The activity suggests the ankle injury he suffered during Friday's game was a minor one. "It looked a lot worse than it feels right now," Gallo told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. "The doctor said I have loose ankles. I'm pretty lucky I have flexible ankles." We suspect this means Gallo will be in the starting lineup Sunday.