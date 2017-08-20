Rangers' Joey Gallo: Exits early Sunday
Gallo left Sunday's game against the White Sox after colliding with Matt Bush while pursuing a fly ball, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gallo appeared to injure his head in his collision with Bush. At this point in time, there's no word regarding the severity of his injury, but more information should be available in the near future. Prior to his departure, Gallo had gone 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a walk.
