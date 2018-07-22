Rangers' Joey Gallo: Exits with ankle injury

Gallo was lifted from Sunday's tilt against the Indians due to a left ankle sprain, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo went 0-for-2 with a walk prior to exiting the game and he was replaced in right field by Ryan Rua. More news on the severity of the injury should surface in the near future, although a stint on the disabled list may be imminent given the nature of the issue.

