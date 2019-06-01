Rangers' Joey Gallo: Exits with side injury

Gallo left Saturday's game against the Royals in the middle of an at-bat after appearing to grab his side on a check swing, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Danny Santana came in to hit for Gallo with a 3-2 count. The nature and severity of Gallo's injury should become clear after he undergoes tests.

More News
Our Latest Stories