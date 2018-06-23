Rangers' Joey Gallo: Exits with sore knee

Gallo was removed from Saturday's game due to a sore knee, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo was unable to take the field for the bottom of the third inning, though it's unclear when he managed to pick up the injury. According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, there's a chance this issue is related to Friday's game, when Gallo ran into the outfield wall attempting to catch a foul ball. Expect an update in the coming hours. Ronald Guzman took over at first base in his place.

