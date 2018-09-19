Rangers' Joey Gallo: Expected back during homestand

Gallo (toe) is expected to play before the end of the current homestand, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

If Gallo, who has missed two straight games with a bruised right toe, does not make it back to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against Tampa Bay, then he'll play at some point during the three-game set against the Mariners that kicks off Friday.

