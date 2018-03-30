Rangers' Joey Gallo: Faces four-man outfield

Gallo went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Astros.

Gallo, who is no stranger to defensive shifts, faced a unique one Opening Day when Astro manager A.J. Hinch put four men in the outfield for all four of Gallo's plate appearances. The 24-year-old first baseman flied out three times, including twice the opposite way, and struck out once. He should see a steady dose of exotic alignments, which will keep his average down if he's unable to adjust. However, shift or no shift, he's got the power to hit mistakes out of the park.