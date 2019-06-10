Rangers' Joey Gallo: Feels improvement
Gallo said his injured oblique is improving day-to-day, Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallo expressed optimism while rehabbing the injury that landed him on the injured list June 2. "It's feeling really good so far," Gallo said. "It's improving significantly day to day so far. The first couple of days it was bothering me a lot. The last few days I've been feeling a lot better. That's a good sign." The slugger is hoping to be in position to begin a rehab assignment in two weeks. Gallo was hitting .276 with 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .653 slugging percentage when he was hurt.
