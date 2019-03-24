Rangers' Joey Gallo: Gets ABs in minor-league game

Gallo (groin) went 2-for-3 with a home run and a single for High-A Down East on Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Gallo tested his groin in a minor-league game Friday, after which he was deemed to be pain free, so the Rangers had him play back-to-back days. That should make the team feel comfortable having him open the regular season on the major-league roster.

