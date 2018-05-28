Rangers' Joey Gallo: Gets breather Monday

Gallo is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners.

Gallo has started four straight games and 18 of the last 19, so he'll head to the bench for a breather with lefty Marco Gonzales toeing the rubber for the opposition. Ryan Rua will start in left field and hit sixth in his stead Monday.

