Rangers' Joey Gallo: Gets breather

Gallo is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Gallo has started the past seven games, slashing .192/.300/.500 with two home runs and three RBI during that stretch. He'll give way to Delino DeShields in center field for Wednesday's series finale as the Rangers stack righty hitters against southpaw Robbie Ray.

More News
Our Latest Stories