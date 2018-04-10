Rangers' Joey Gallo: Gets two hits, two RBI against Angels
Gallo went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the Rangers' 8-3 defeat to the Angels on Monday.
Make that six RBI in the last three games for the 24-year-old slugger, who also has a home run and three runs scored over his last 11 at-bats. Gallo has rightfully established a reputation as a low-average, boom-or-bust hitter so far in his career so it's encouraging to see him produce multiple runs in games where doesn't leave the yard, as he's done in two of his last three contests. He's also capable of turning it on in a hurry and his hot hitting of late suggests that a power binge could be in store in the near future.
