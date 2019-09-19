Rangers' Joey Gallo: Getting re-evaluated

Gallo (wrist) has flown back to Texas to be re-evaluated by the team and his status will be updated Friday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

He is unlikely to play in this weekend's series against the A's and may not return at all this season. It seems he suffered a setback in his recovery from wrist surgery. This injury denied him a chance to hit 40-plus home runs for the third straight season. If he does not return, he will finish with 22 long balls, 54 runs, 49 RBI, four steals and a .253 average in 70 games.