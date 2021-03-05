Gallo went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Thursday's spring game against the Padres.

Gallo has been near perfect to start the Cactus League. He's 4-for-6 with seven RBI over three games while homering in each contest. He posted a slash line of .181/.301/.378 in 226 plate appearances last season, so the start to spring training is encouraging. The 27-year-old slugger attributed that down year to the circumstances surrounding the shortened season, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He missed the first week of summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19 and felt rushed getting into the season. "I think people underestimate how tough it was last year for us," Gallo said. "I just went out there and gave my best shot. I think this year, I'm a lot more loose, a lot more calm."