Rangers' Joey Gallo: Goes deep twice

Gallo went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and one walk Friday against the Indians.

Gallo came through with a clutch solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings. He continues to put his impressive power on display (24 homers and 54 RBI), although he's batting an alarming .191 through 94 games.

