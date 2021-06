Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five total RBI and two walks in Saturday's win over the Royals.

Gallo blasted a three-run shot off Ervin Santana in the fourth inning, and he also went deep off Wade Davis with a two-run bomb in the eighth inning. The slugger is only hitting .223 but continues to display raw power to all fields, blasting 15 homers and posting a .818 OPS across 73 games in 2021. He also has four homers across his last seven games and six during this month.