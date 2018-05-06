Rangers' Joey Gallo: Goes deep twice
Gallo went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs Saturday against the Red Sox.
Gallo's eleventh and twelfth home runs of the season both came off left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and were pulled down the right field line. He now has four home runs against left-handed pitching on the season, but entered Saturday's game hitting just .143/.273/.357 in 28 at-bats against them this season. Gallo has largely produced as expected, providing excellent counting stats that are brought down by a .225 batting average.
