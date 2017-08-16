Rangers' Joey Gallo: Goes yard again Tuesday
Gallo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Tigers.
While he isn't quite on a Stanton-esque pace, Gallo now has nine homers in 13 August games to give him 34 on the year. His .279/.404/.930 slash line on the month is just as impressive, but his inability to collect hits that don't fly over the fence will continue to make him a batting average risk once his hot streak ends.
