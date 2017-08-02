Rangers' Joey Gallo: Goes yard twice Tueday

Gallo went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.

The young slugger now has 27 homers on the year, with six of them coming in 15 games since the All-Star break. Gallo's .250/.340/.682 slash line during that stretch likely represents his approximate ceiling given his contact issues, but there's no denying his power.