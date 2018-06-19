Rangers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Tuesday

Gallo is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo is hitting just .128/.281/.319 through 15 games in June, so he'll head to the bench to clear his head following a string of six consecutive starts. Shin-Soo Choo will pick up a start in left field, allowing Adrian Beltre to slot in as the DH.

