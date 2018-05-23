Rangers' Joey Gallo: Heads to bench Wednesday
Gallo isn't in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Yankees, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallo will get the day off after starting 14 consecutive games --he's batting just .132 with two homers and seven RBI over that span. Ryan Rua is slated to start in left field and will bat seventh.
