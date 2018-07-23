Rangers' Joey Gallo: Held out Monday

Gallo (ankle) is not in the lineup against Oakland on Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallo will remain on the bench after leaving Sunday's game due to a left ankle sprain. According to Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, manager Jeff Banister said that Gallo was lifted as a precaution, which implies that he won't need to miss an extended period of time. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. Ryan Rua will get the start in left field for Monday's series opener.