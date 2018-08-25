Rangers' Joey Gallo: Held out Saturday

Gallo (ankle) is not in the lineup against the Giants on Saturday.

Gallo suffered a rolled ankle during Friday's game, and unsurprisingly will receive a day off Saturday to recover. He isn't expected to miss an extended period of time, evidenced by the 24-year-old partaking in some light running prior to Saturday's contest. There's a chance he will be available off the bench. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's affair.