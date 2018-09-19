Rangers' Joey Gallo: Held out Wednesday

Gallo (toe) is not in the lineup versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Gallo will remain sidelined with a bruised right toe for the third straight game as Carlos Tocci draws a start in the outfield in his place. Since Gallo is expected to return to the field during the Rangers' homestand, which goes through Sunday, look for him to return to the field at some point this weekend against Seattle.

