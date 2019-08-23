Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hints at no return in 2019
Gallo (wrist) hinted at the possibility of not playing again in 2019, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallo, who is four weeks into a recovery from a broken hamate bone in his right hand, still has pain when executing a swing. "In the next couple of weeks, I should be able to start swinging better, having a firmer grip on the bat and really letting things go," Gallo said. "As long as that happens, I don't know why I wouldn't play at least a little bit of the season. I want to come back. It's important to play, but I also want to make sure I'm smart about it." When Gallo first sustained the injury in late July, his recovery time was first pegged at four weeks, then was recently bumped up to mid-September. With the Rangers dropping to 12 games out of the second wild card spot, pushing Gallo for an unlikely postseason berth may take a backseat to other organizational goals.
