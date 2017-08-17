Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 10th August home run
Gallo went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and a walk Wednesday against the Tigers.
The gap between Gallo's average and slugging percentage just keeps growing, as he's now slugging .577 while hitting only .211 for a league-leading .366 isolated power. Gallo has 14 hits in 14 games this month and 10 of them have left the yard.
