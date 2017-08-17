Play

Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 10th August home run

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and a walk Wednesday against the Tigers.

The gap between Gallo's average and slugging percentage just keeps growing, as he's now slugging .577 while hitting only .211 for a league-leading .366 isolated power. Gallo has 14 hits in 14 games this month and 10 of them have left the yard.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast