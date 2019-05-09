Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 12th homer

Gallo went 1-for-2 with three walks and a two-run home run in a 9-6 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

This game pretty much summarizes the first six weeks of 2019 for Gallo. In 32 games, he already has 12 homers and 29 walks, helping to give him a .426 on-base percentage and .679 slugging percentage. He's struck out in about a third of his plate appearances, but that's actually a slight decrease from last season. Gallo is also batting .274 with 28 RBI, 27 runs and two steals.