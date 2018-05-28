Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 15th home run

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Royals.

Gallo took left-hander Eric Stout deep in the seventh inning for his 15th home run of the season. It marked his fifth home run of the season off a left-handed pitcher, though he entered Sunday's game batting an ugly .135/.224/.385 against them in 52-at bats this season. While he hasn't taken a step forward with the swing and miss portion of his game, Gallo is producing the power numbers expected of him as his 15 home runs place him fourth among all American League hitters.

