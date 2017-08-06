Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 30th homer
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.
Gallo now has nine bombs through his past 16 games and is up to an .865 OPS. The slugger's .206 batting average is an obvious fantasy crippler, but his counting stats are excellent (30 homers, 57 RBI and 59 runs). It's worth noting that Gallo sports a much-improved .281 batting average during the previously mentioned 16-game stretch, though.
More News
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers for third straight game•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Delivers another tape-measure homer•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Goes yard twice Tueday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Collects two RBI on Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Bops two more homers•
-
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Shifts to bench Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...