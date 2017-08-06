Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 30th homer

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's loss to Minnesota.

Gallo now has nine bombs through his past 16 games and is up to an .865 OPS. The slugger's .206 batting average is an obvious fantasy crippler, but his counting stats are excellent (30 homers, 57 RBI and 59 runs). It's worth noting that Gallo sports a much-improved .281 batting average during the previously mentioned 16-game stretch, though.

