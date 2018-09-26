Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits 40th home run

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Angels.

Gallo represented Texas' only offense in the 4-1 loss, cranking his 40th home run of the year to leadoff the third inning. It's the second straight year he's reached that plateau, and he ranks third in the league in home runs behind only Khris Davis (46) and J.D. Martinez (41).