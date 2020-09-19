site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits bench Saturday
Gallo isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Gallo went 2-for-15 with one RBI, one walk and nine strikeouts over the last four games. Eli White will start in right field in his place.
