Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits seventh homer Sunday
Gallo went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Mariners.
You know what you're getting at this point with Gallo, who'll hit home runs and be a solid run-producer but not much else. Through the opening few weeks, the 24-year-old has seven homers and 16 RBI to go along with a .209 average and a 29.7 strikeout rate.
