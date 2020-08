Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk during Wednesday's loss to the Padres.

With the Rangers trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Gallo stepped up to the plate and knotted the score with a solo shot off Matt Strahm. Unfortunately, Texas still came up short in the end. The long ball was the seventh of the season for the 26-year-old, who has now extended his hitting streak to five games. He leads the Rangers in both home runs and RBI (16).