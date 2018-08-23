Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hits solo shot

Gallo went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a pair of walks in Wednesday's win against Oakland.

The homer, Gallo's 33rd of the season, came in the fourth inning off of Edwin Jackson. He's on pace for 41 bombs, which would exactly tie the career high he set last season. His .209 average is exactly in line with last year's mark as well.

