Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hitting in Arizona

Gallo (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double in an instructional league game against the Padres in Peoria (Ariz.) on Monday, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

Gallo has been getting at-bats in simulated games and instructional league games in advance of what the Rangers hope to be a return to MLB this coming weekend. He last appeared in a game for Texas on July 23.

