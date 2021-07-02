Gallo went 3-for-3 with a walk a home run, three RBI and two additional runs in Thursday's 8-3 win over Oakland.

Gallo crushed his 20th homer in the fifth inning off Sean Manaea. At some point, pitchers will start pitching around Gallo, who has homered in five straight games, including multiple bombs in two of them. He's 9-for-16 with seven home runs and 13 RBI during the home-run streak and hit safely in six consecutive overall. Gallo's raised his average 22 points, from .217 to .239, over those six games.