Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers again Tuesday

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

His fifth inning solo shot was his 31st homer of the year, and sixth already in August. Gallo is now slashing .360/.407/1.120 through seven games on the month with 12 RBI, and as long as he's going yard nearly every time he gets his bat on the ball he should be a fantasy lineup fixture.