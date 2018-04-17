Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers again

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

Gallo, who was back at first base for the first time in four games, bopped his third homer in four games and sixth of the season, tying him with Mike Trout for the AL lead. We know Gallo has a few foibles -- high strikeout rate, low average, pull happy, left-handed pitching -- but his home runs don't slump. And after a slow start, he's put up a respectable .244 batting average (10-for-41) while hitting safely in eight of the last 10 games.