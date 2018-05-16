Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers and drives in two

Gallo went 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBI, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Gallo hit a solo shot -- his 13th of the year -- off starter Mike Leake in the sixth, and later recorded an RBI groundout off closer Edwin Diaz to tie the game in the ninth. Gallo leads all MLB first basemen in home runs, but is hitting a bleak .205/.287/.487. The 24-year-old strikes out over 30-percent of the time, but nonetheless does find ways to contribute to the counting stats.