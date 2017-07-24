Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers and steals base Sunday

Gallo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

It was the first multi-hit effort for Gallo since June 21, ending a 5-for-40 (.125 average) skid at the dish. Gallo's high strikeout rate will make him a perpetual sinkhole in the batting-average category, but his on-base skills and game-changing power should continue to lock him into an everyday role, at least against right-handed pitching. Gallo has been limited to playing first base for all of July while he's nursed a sore hamstring, but his activity on the basepaths Sunday suggests he could be ready to try his hand at third base or outfield in the near future.