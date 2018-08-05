Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers for third consecutive game

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Orioles.

Gallo took Dylan Bundy deep in the fourth inning for his 29th home run of the season, good enough for fifth in the American League. He has been on a power surge of late, smashing five home runs in his past nine games, during which he has also driven in 11 and scored eight runs. His profile is abundantly clear, as he has a 35.2 percent strikeout rate but an impressive .285 ISO through 361 at-bats.

