Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers for third consecutive game
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Orioles.
Gallo took Dylan Bundy deep in the fourth inning for his 29th home run of the season, good enough for fifth in the American League. He has been on a power surge of late, smashing five home runs in his past nine games, during which he has also driven in 11 and scored eight runs. His profile is abundantly clear, as he has a 35.2 percent strikeout rate but an impressive .285 ISO through 361 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...