Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers for third straight game

Gallo went 1-for-4, hitting another solo home run in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old did the same Tuesday night, going deep with nobody on base in a loss to the Pirates. This was his third straight game with a homer, and Gallo now has 11 bombs this year. Behind that total, he has 16 extra-base hits, propelling him to an impressive .692 slugging percentage. Gallo is also hitting .264 with 26 RBI and 21 runs in 91 at-bats this season.