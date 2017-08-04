Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers for third straight game
Gallo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run -- his 29th of the season -- and a walk in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Twins.
All four of Gallo's hits over the last three games have been home runs, with three of the blasts traveling 430-plus feet. Perhaps none were more significant than the fourth-inning long ball that Gallo provided Thursday, which effectively decided the series opener. The power surge has allowed Gallo to settle into fourth place on the American League home-run list this season, passing up Logan Morrison, Khris Davis and George Springer.
More News
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...