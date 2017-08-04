Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers for third straight game

Gallo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run -- his 29th of the season -- and a walk in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

All four of Gallo's hits over the last three games have been home runs, with three of the blasts traveling 430-plus feet. Perhaps none were more significant than the fourth-inning long ball that Gallo provided Thursday, which effectively decided the series opener. The power surge has allowed Gallo to settle into fourth place on the American League home-run list this season, passing up Logan Morrison, Khris Davis and George Springer.