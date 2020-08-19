site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gallo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to San Diego.
Gallo's hit safely in four straight games, a stretch that includes two home runs, a double and five RBI. The power-hitting outfielder leads the Rangers with six home runs and 15 RBI over 21 games.
