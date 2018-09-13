Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers in loss

Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Angels.

Gallo is up to 36 homers, five shy of the 41 hit in 2017. While his average is still a killer (.209), he's been a much better hitter since the All-Star break, slashing .257/.360/.608 over 148 at-bats. He's homered every 10.6 at-bats since the break, compared to once every 14.4 over the first half.

