Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers in return

Gallo went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBI and two walks in Friday's rain-shortened victory over the Mariners.

Gallo returned to the Rangers' lineup after missing some time with a toe injury earlier in the week, and he reached base all three times while hitting eighth in the order in Friday's win. He collected a RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the third inning and added a solo homer in the sixth frame. Gallo now has 38 home runs on the season to go along with 89 RBI.