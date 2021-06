Gallo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's win over the Royals.

Gallo went deep off Brady Singer in the first inning, and that means he's now hit a homer in consecutive games for the first time in 2021. Gallo, who has now gone yard five times over his last eight games, has a low batting average of just .224, but the slugger has provided impressive power with 16 homers on the campaign.