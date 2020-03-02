Rangers' Joey Gallo: Homers Sunday
Gallo started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Gallo had an abbreviated 2019 due to an oblique injury in June and eventually an August wrist injury that ended his season. While navigating those injuries, Gallo posted the best slash line of his career while launching 22 home runs in 70 games. He is expected to be the Rangers' everyday right fielder in 2020 after the team traded Nomar Mazara to the White Sox during the offseason.
