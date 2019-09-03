Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hopeful for mid-September return
Gallo (wrist) said Monday that he assumes he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list in "a couple weeks," Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Since requiring an operation July 25 to remove the broken hamate bone from his right hand, Gallo has steadily increased his activities. He's expected to take another small step forward by taking on-field batting practice in New York on Tuesday or Wednesday before eventually graduating to simulated-game action. At this stage in his recovery, Gallo noted that he's mainly concerned about regaining full strength with his grip, as he could struggle to provide his usual impact as a power hitter if he returns at less than 100 percent.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...