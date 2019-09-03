Rangers' Joey Gallo: Hopeful for mid-September return

Gallo (wrist) said Monday that he assumes he'll be ready to return from the 10-day injured list in "a couple weeks," Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Since requiring an operation July 25 to remove the broken hamate bone from his right hand, Gallo has steadily increased his activities. He's expected to take another small step forward by taking on-field batting practice in New York on Tuesday or Wednesday before eventually graduating to simulated-game action. At this stage in his recovery, Gallo noted that he's mainly concerned about regaining full strength with his grip, as he could struggle to provide his usual impact as a power hitter if he returns at less than 100 percent.